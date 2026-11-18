PUNE: Land in Pimpri, acquired more than six decades ago to rear cattle and supply milk to defence establishments, will now help livestock owners in drought-hit parts of Maharashtra. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has proposed cultivating fodder on around 400 acres of vacant land at the Military Dairy Farm and transporting the harvest to affected districts in Marathwada and Vidarbha, where shortages are expected to worsen in the coming months. Land in Pimpri, acquired more than six decades ago to rear cattle and supply milk to defence establishments, will now help livestock owners in drought-hit parts of Maharashtra. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The proposal comes against the backdrop of a widespread drought, with the state government declaring 305 of Maharashtra’s 358 talukas drought-affected for the 2026 kharif season.

The PCMC approached the defence authorities seeking permission to temporarily use the vacant land for the project. Municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi said the proposal was submitted around six days ago and initial discussions with local defence officials had been encouraging.

Subject to approval, the civic body plans to begin cultivation in December, with the first harvest expected by April.

“We have decided to grow maize on this land. Treated water from the sewage treatment plant will be used to irrigate the crop, ensuring that drinking water is not diverted for the project,” Suryawanshi said.

Maize takes around three to four months to grow and can be used as fodder for cattle and buffaloes. The civic body plans to transport the harvested crop to drought-affected regions when the shortage of animal feed is expected to be at its peak.

“We will use the land for four months and then return it to the defence authorities. If the pilot project is successful, we can approach them for additional land parcels in Pimpri-Chinchwad,” Suryawanshi said.

The Military Dairy Farm was established more than 60 years ago after defence authorities acquired hundreds of acres of agricultural land along the Pavana river, covering areas in Pimpri, Pimple Saudagar, Kasarwadi and adjoining localities. The land was used to rear cattle and supply milk to various defence establishments.

The vacant land came to the civic body’s notice during a site visit for a proposed flyover near the dairy farm, Suryawanshi said. The PCMC subsequently explored the possibility of using a portion of the unused land to address the fodder shortage.

Standing committee chairman Abhishek Barne has also supported the proposal and indicated that the civic body could allocate funds for the initiative, the commissioner said.