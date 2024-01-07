PCMC initiative to help youth earn a livelihood

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is embarking on a large-scale, demand-led, livelihood maximisation project to connect the youth of Pimpri-Chinchwad with suitable jobs. Shekhar Singh, commissioner, PCMC, announced the initiative “Kaushalyam - Youth and Business Growing Together” at a special event at the premises of the Nigdi Lighthouse in Pimpri-Chinchwad. (HT PHOTO)

According to civic officials, youth in Pimpri-Chinchwad will gain access to livelihoods through credible information, career counselling, vocational skills, placement and post-placement support.

Kaushalyam is a collaborative project that will try to bridge the gap between youth aspirations and industry demand and create shared value for all stakeholders in the city.

Singh emphasised the critical role of initiatives like Kaushalyam in aligning youth potential with the evolving demands of the job market.

He said, “Kaushalyam represents a significant stride toward empowering youth and fostering sustainable economic growth. It is a collaborative effort that underscores the importance of collective action in securing the future of our city.”

Ganesh Natarajan, chairman of Lighthouse Communities Foundation, emphasised the need for active involvement from all stakeholders.

According to officials, by 2027, Kaushalyam will impact the lives and livelihoods of 35,000 youth from low-income, under-served communities through its various programs.