PCMC seals 14 RMC plants for violating pollution norms

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) sealed 14 Ready-to-Mix (RMC) plants in the twin city of Pimpri Chinchwad, said officials on Wednesday. The violations include a lack of proper dust control systems, failure to carry out regular water sprinkling, open storage of materials, and absence of essential pollution control measures (HT)

The action was taken during a recent special inspection drive conducted by the civic body’s environment department, in line with the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board on October 17, 2025, to ensure strict compliance with pollution control norms.

During the drive, a total of 22 RMC plants across the twin city were inspected and 14 plants were found violating environmental norms and pollution control guidelines, and were immediately sealed. The violations include a lack of proper dust control systems, failure to carry out regular water sprinkling, open storage of materials, and absence of essential pollution control measures.

Sanjay Kulkarni, chief engineer, PCMC and head of the environment department, said, “RMC plants and construction projects must implement necessary dust control measures at sites. Immediate action is being taken against violators without any compromise. Such inspection drives will continue to ensure strict control over pollution.”

The remaining plants have been warned and directed to take remedial measures. Dr Vijay Suryawanshi, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “Construction and industrial projects must strictly follow environmental norms. Any violation will not be tolerated. The civic administration is committed to improving air quality through continuous action against polluting units.”

Civic environment department officials said such actions will be intensified further to protect public health and maintain ecological balance.