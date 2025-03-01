PCMC secures top spot in 100 days programme mid-term review

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has emerged as the top-performing municipal body in Maharashtra in the 100 days programme mid-term review, surpassing 21 other municipal corporations. The review, conducted in Mumbai on Thursday, was led by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with chief secretary Sujata Saunik and other senior officials. PCMC emerges top-performing municipal body in Maharashtra in the 100 days programme mid-term review surpassing 21 other civic bodies. (HT)

The programme, initiated by the state government, aims to assess the efficiency and performance of municipal corporations and government offices. PCMC and Thane Municipal Corporation were shortlisted for their outstanding governance and innovation, with PCMC securing the first position.

Shekhar Singh, PCMC municipal commissioner, said, “PCMC has set a high standard, and we will continue striving for impactful solutions that improve the lives of our citizens. With the final 100-day review scheduled for April, the mid-term evaluation award has increased our responsibility, and we are determined to maintain our top position in the end review by addressing existing gaps and ensuring the successful implementation of all planned initiatives to provide good governance to the citizens of the city.”

The final evaluation in April will be based on a third-party independent audit, which will assess on-ground implementation across all focus areas. With the government laying strong emphasis on the programme, PCMC is now focused on further accelerating its efforts to retain the top position in the end-term review, they said.