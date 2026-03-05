PCMC terminates contract for Bhama Askhed water project after delays

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has terminated the contract for the Bhama Askhed closed pipeline project after the work remained incomplete despite multiple deadline extensions. Shravan Hardikar, PCMC commissioner, issued orders to terminate the contract and appoint a new contractor for the work, officials said on Wednesday. Pune, India - Jan. 1, 2021: From left - Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol, Maharashtra opposition party leader Devendra Fadanvis and Chandrakant Patil at the inauguration of Bhama - Askhed water project in Pune, India, on Friday, January 1, 2021. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Launched over five years ago, the project is currently 70% complete, with the final 30% of work now hanging in the balance. It aims to bring 167 million litres per day (MLD) of water from the Bhama Askhed dam to Pimpri-Chinchwad. Once completed, it is expected to help the civic administration shift from the current alternate-day water supply to a daily water supply in the city.

However, the project has faced repeated delays. The contract was awarded in August, 2020, at a cost of ₹162 crore, with the completion deadline set for December 14, 2024. Despite three deadline extensions granted by PCMC, the contractor failed to complete the work.

“The contractor failed to complete the Bhama Askhed closed pipeline work within the stipulated time. Around 30% of the work is still pending. Therefore, the contractor has been terminated, and a new contractor will be appointed through a fresh tender process,” said Pramod Ombhase, the city engineer and the head of PCMC’s water supply department.

The project involves laying a 1,400 mm diameter pipeline in two stretches—7.30 km from the raw water pumping station at Waki Tarf Wada in Khed to the break pressure tank at Navlakh Umbre in Talegaon Dabhade MIDC, and another 18.30 km pipeline from the tank to the water treatment plant at Chikhali.

According to officials, the contractor demanded a price escalation along with an extension, which the civic administration rejected.