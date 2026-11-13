PCMC to give free homes for families of eight Moshi landfill accident victims

Nearly four months after nine workers died in an accident at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) Moshi garbage depot tragedy, the civic administration on Thursday ordered allotment of free flats for the families of eight victims. The homes will be given in the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project at Yashwantnagar in Pimpri. The municipal general body had approved the proposal to provide free homes to the victims’ families through a resolution passed on September 2. (FILE PHOTO)

Vijay Suryawanshi, PCMC municipal commissioner, issued the allotment order, providing the bereaved families with permanent housing support. The allotment for the ninth victim’s family will be processed after the required legal documents are submitted, said officials.

The accident took place on July 8, 2026. According to the order, issued following approval of a proposal on November 5, the legal heirs of eight of the nine deceased workers will receive flats free of cost.

The beneficiaries include Ashwini Rahul Gaikwad, wife of Rahul Dhondiba Gaikwad; Shivubai Mahesh Kumbhar, wife of Mahesh Suresh Kumbhar; Harshada Suresh Bane, wife of Akshay Raju Sawant; Sunita Waman Kasbe, wife of Waman Dagdu Kasbe; Kanchan Sunny Mane, wife of Sunny Ashok Mane; Pallavi Sunil Korke, wife of Sunil Bharat Korke; Mohini Bhavesh Wani, wife of Bhavesh Mohan Wani; and Chhaya Jaywant Patil, mother of Ranjit Jaywant Patil.

The allotment to the legal heirs of Nagesh Gaikwad has been kept pending as their documents are yet to be completed. The PCMC will take up the case once the required paperwork is submitted.

The municipal general body had approved the proposal to provide free homes to the victims’ families through a resolution passed on September 2.

The civic body had earlier approved financial assistance of ₹10 lakh for the legal heirs of each of the nine deceased workers. The amount has already been sanctioned and distributed to the families.

Suryawanshi said, “The municipal administration is fully aware of the grief of the families who lost their loved ones in the Moshi garbage depot accident. We stand firmly with them during this difficult time. Along with financial assistance, the administration is committed to providing them with permanent housing and supporting their rehabilitation.”