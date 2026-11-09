Pimpri-Chinchwad records Maha’s second-highest AQI after Nagpur; Bhosari worst-affected with 236 AQI

Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded the second-highest air pollution level in Maharashtra on Sunday, with an overall air quality index (AQI) of 197 at 9 pm; trailing only Nagpur, which recorded an AQI of 217. Pune’s AQI stood at 161 during the same period. Within Pimpri-Chinchwad, Bhosari emerged as the worst-affected location with an AQI of 236, followed by Savata Mali Nagar (225), Gavalinagar (221) and Thergaon (215), indicating elevated pollution levels across several parts of the industrial township. At 4 pm, Pune recorded an AQI of 153, while Pimpri-Chinchwad’s AQI stood at 202. (Hindustan Times)

The air quality readings were obtained from the SAMEER (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) mobile application, managed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which provides real-time information on air quality based on monitoring station data.

Air quality in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad had remained elevated since the afternoon. At 4 pm, Pune recorded an AQI of 153, while Pimpri-Chinchwad’s AQI stood at 202. By 5 pm, Pune’s AQI increased to 163, with Hadapsar recording 204 and Shivajinagar 194. Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded 200. At 8 pm, Pune’s AQI was 160 and Pimpri-Chinchwad’s was 197, indicating that pollution levels remained consistently high through the evening.

At 9 pm, among Pune monitoring locations, Revenue Colony in Shivajinagar recorded the highest AQI of 204, followed by Hadapsar at 200, Dhankawadi at 178, Mhada Colony in Lohegaon at 161, Katraj at 139, Pashan at 134 and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) at 113. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, apart from Bhosari, Savata Mali Nagar recorded 225, Gavalinagar 221, Thergaon 215, Bhumkar Nagar 189, Transport Nagar 164 and Wakad 129.

Among other major cities, Nagpur recorded an AQI of 217, followed by Nashik at 177, Navi Mumbai at 150 and Mumbai at 130 at 9 pm.

The elevated pollution levels come amid predominantly dry weather conditions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The absence of rainfall has meant little natural washout of suspended pollutants, allowing particulate matter to remain in the atmosphere.

The comparison with last year’s Diwali-period readings also points to higher pollution levels. Pune had recorded an AQI of 132 at 7 pm on October 21, 2025, in the moderate category. Sunday’s reading of 161 was 29 points higher, although the readings were recorded on different dates and at different times.