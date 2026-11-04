PM Modi assures drought-hit Maharashtra farmers of help

PUNE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured drought-hit farmers in Maharashtra of all possible assistance from the Centre, saying the NDA government stood firmly with them during the natural crisis. Citing a recent World Bank report, Modi also highlighted India’s progress in poverty reduction, saying around 50 crore people had overcome extreme poverty over the past 10–12 years.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this screengrab from a video posted on Nov. 3, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of Pune Metro Projects, virtually. (@NarendraModi/Yt via PTI Photo)(PTI11_03_2026_000123B) (@NarendraModi)

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Addressing a gathering virtually during the inauguration of Pune Metro’s Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Line 3, Modi said he was aware of the difficult situation faced by farmers in Maharashtra and urged them not to worry about the assistance they would receive.

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“I assure all farmers from Maharashtra that the NDA government has stood with you in these times of natural crisis. I am aware of the drought situation in Maharashtra. The state government has provided advance assistance, and our government has also deposited the PM-Kisan funds. So, you do not worry. We are all with the farmers,” Modi said.

He also appealed to people across the country to extend support to farmers during the festival season.

“I appeal to all citizens across India to extend assistance to farmers from across the country during this festival period,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The assurance comes against the backdrop of drought conditions affecting several parts of Maharashtra, with the state government announcing advance financial assistance to affected farmers ahead of Diwali. The state has approved an advance payment of ₹5,000 to eligible farmers in drought-affected areas, intended to provide immediate relief while crop-loss assessments and other formalities are completed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The assurance comes against the backdrop of drought conditions affecting several parts of Maharashtra, with the state government announcing advance financial assistance to affected farmers ahead of Diwali. The state has approved an advance payment of ₹5,000 to eligible farmers in drought-affected areas, intended to provide immediate relief while crop-loss assessments and other formalities are completed. {{/usCountry}}

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The Centre’s PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme provides eligible farmer families with annual financial assistance of ₹6,000 in three instalments through direct benefit transfer. Modi referred to the scheme as part of the government’s efforts to help farmers tide over the crisis.

Turning to poverty reduction, Modi said India’s approach to tackling poverty had changed, with the focus shifting from promises to tangible outcomes.

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“Earlier, the fight against poverty was limited to slogans. Today, India is defeating poverty on the ground,” he said.

Citing a recent World Bank report, the PM said, “Around 50 crore people had overcome extreme poverty in India in the last 10-12 years.”

Modi said the country’s economic growth and poverty reduction were interconnected, with increasing investments in infrastructure and welfare schemes improving people’s lives and creating employment opportunities.

Recalling his tenure as Gujarat chief minister, Modi referred to the Garib Kalyan Mela initiative, saying it was aimed at ensuring that welfare schemes reached beneficiaries directly and encouraging them to overcome poverty.

“The programme focused on delivering welfare schemes directly to beneficiaries and encouraging them to overcome poverty,” he said.

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He said the government’s approach was centred on empowering people rather than merely providing assistance, adding that access to opportunities and the effective delivery of welfare benefits were essential to helping people move out of poverty.