PMC bags award for top performance in e-governance

Tue, Sept 02, 2025
HT Correspondent
Sept 02, 2025 06:30 am IST

Pune: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis presented award to municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP after Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) secured top rank in Maharashtra for e-governance reforms. The officials were felicitated at a function held in Mumbai recently.

On the occasion, the CM announced a 150-day programme for all government departments, aimed at resolving citizens’ issues more effectively and improving service.

Meanwhile, civic activist Vivek Velankar criticised the civic body’s functioning despite getting the award. “It is good that PMC topped the state in e-governance, but the SAP software purchased in 2017 for 8 crore is yet to be used properly to manage the municipal corporation’s finances,” he said.

