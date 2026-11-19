Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday prohibited the use of rockets and other aerial firecrackers across the city until November 25, following a sharp rise in fire incidents during Diwali and concerns over the risks they pose to densely populated residential areas. PMC on Wednesday prohibited use of rockets and other aerial firecrackers across the city until November 25, following a sharp rise in fire incidents during Diwali. (HT FILE)

The decision follows similar restrictions imposed by Mumbai and Thane. A rocket-triggered fire at a housing society in Kalyani Nagar has further highlighted the potential danger to buildings and electrical installations.

Fire calls more than double during Diwali

The fire brigade received 94 emergency calls between 3pm on Laxmipujan day (November 8) and 7am the following morning, more than double the 43 incidents reported during the corresponding period last year. No casualties or injuries were reported. Firefighters responded to fires at residential buildings, shops, warehouses, open spaces, roadsides and commercial establishments.

One significant incident occurred at Marigold Society in Kalyani Nagar on November 8, where a rocket landed near the society’s transformer infrastructure and set dry leaves on fire. The blaze damaged electrical cables and disrupted power supply for more than five hours. Repairs were completed only on November 17, said TC Benjamin, former additional chief secretary (urban development) and former civic chief, who is also the society’s chairman.

Other incidents included a fire at a printing unit on Satara Road, where a suspected firecracker landed inside the premises, and a blaze at a plastic godown in Mangalwar Peth. A flat in Range Hills also caught fire. Fire brigade teams received calls from several other localities, including Kharadi, Kothrud, Kondhwa, Hadapsar, Viman Nagar, Dhayari, Warje and Sinhagad Road. Several incidents involved trees, dry grass, garbage and other combustible material catching fire.

Ban covers rooftops, balconies and open spaces

The PMC order prohibits rockets and similar aerial fireworks across its jurisdiction, including public roads, gardens, residential buildings, terraces, rooftops, balconies, near windows, open spaces and other public and private premises.

The restriction will remain in force until November 25, 2026, said Ganesh Sonune, head, PMC fire brigade department.

The civic administration said rockets and other aerial fireworks can land on rooftops, balconies, windows and open spaces in neighbouring buildings. Such incidents pose a greater risk in densely populated neighbourhoods, where buildings are closely spaced and emergency access may be restricted.

“Zonal deputy commissioners of police, municipal zonal deputy commissioners, assistant municipal commissioners and the fire brigade department shall ensure implementation of this order,” Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said.

Society chairman had sought targeted restrictions

Benjamin had earlier written to PMC seeking restrictions on rockets and other aerial fireworks in densely populated and vulnerable residential areas, citing the incident at Marigold Society.

“During Diwali night (November 8), one rocket fell near the society transformer and caught fire to dry leaves. The cables were damaged, and there was a power cut for over five hours. Repairs were completed on November 17. One can understand the public inconvenience, but more than that, if the transformer had exploded, it would have resulted in loss of property and life,” Benjamin said.

“I thought about Mumbai and Thane municipal corporations, which have banned aerial fireworks in vulnerable areas. I had requested PMC to have a ban in vulnerable areas where the possibility of aerial fireworks causing accidents is there. There is no need to ban aerial fireworks in all areas,” he said.

No blanket ban on all firecrackers

Sonune clarified that the restrictions apply only to rockets and similar aerial fireworks and do not amount to a blanket ban on all firecrackers.

“The use of firecrackers other than rockets and similar aerial fireworks shall remain subject to the prevailing laws, orders issued by authorities and directions issued by the courts,” he said.