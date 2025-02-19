PMC budget sparks row: BJP accused of favouritism, Commissioner admits pressure 

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) set to present its budget for the next financial year soon, opposition parties have alleged that maximum funds have been allocated to BJP-dominated areas in the absence of elected corporators for the past three years. This is when PMC hasn’t had corporators for the past three years. It was on March 15, 2022, when civic commissioner Vikram Kumar took over as administrator. (HT PHOTO)

The controversy escalated after Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil admitted that he, along with Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, was coordinating budget allocations based on assembly constituencies. His remarks have fueled allegations that BJP leaders are exerting undue influence on municipal financial planning.

Patil, addressing BJP office-bearers, said, “Murlidhar Mohol and I will ensure a BJP-centric PMC budget for 2025-26. Former corporators have submitted their work lists to the municipal administration.”

Since the BJP controlled the PMC administration from 2017 to 2022 and continues to govern both the state and central governments, opposition parties claim the party is manipulating budget allocations to favour its strongholds. The PMC budget for 2024-25 stands at ₹11,601 crore, an increase of ₹2,086 crore from ₹9,515 crore in 2023-24.

The opposition members have accused the BJP that parts of Kothrud, Shivajinagar, and Parvati, which are dominated by BJP, have received maximum funds compared to areas which have relatively better presence of opposition parties including Congress and NCP (SP).

Adding to the controversy, municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale has been holding budget discussions at the Circuit House instead of the PMC headquarters. He acknowledged political pressure, stating, “Every day, I receive letters suggesting works ranging from ₹5 crore to ₹50 crore.

Even MLAs have submitted proposals. However, only works aligned with administrative planning will be approved.”

Opposition leaders have strongly objected to the BJP’s alleged interference. NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “The BJP is setting a dangerous trend by pulling maximum funds through the commissioner’s budget. When the BJP was in power in PMC, two NCP corporators were denied budget allocations. They had to challenge it in court, and only after legal intervention did the commissioner allot funds. If such discrimination happens again, we will challenge the budget in court.”

Congress city chief Arvind Shinde accused the BJP of using public funds for political gains, stating, “This interference has persisted for three years, leading to uneven development while taxpayers’ needs are ignored. Elections are being delayed only to hide corruption.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) city unit president Sanjay More added, “Despite holding power for five years, BJP failed to bring significant development. Now, they are trying to manipulate the administration for budget allocations.”

Meanwhile, Bhosale maintained that the budget process is ongoing and will be finalized as per administrative priorities.