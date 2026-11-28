Continuing its anti-encroachment drive for the tenth consecutive day, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) cleared 65,804 square metres of land on Thursday alone.

The campaign has focused on reclaiming spaces that are meant to be accessible to pedestrians and motorists. (HT) more less

The campaign has seen coordinated action across multiple civic zones, targeting illegal structures on roads, footpaths and building front and side margins.

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The scale of Thursday’s action was particularly significant, with the Bibwewadi ward office reporting action across 59,000 sq m, followed by Hadapsar-Mundhwa, where 24,000 sq m was cleared. The Wanowrie ward office reported action across another 24,050 sq m, while the Ahmednagar Road-Wagholi office cleared 7,500 sq m. The Dhankawadi-Katraj-Ambegaon office took over 3,252 sq m, while the Aundh-Baner office continued its routine removal of unauthorised encroachments, release from PMC anti-encroachment department stated.

The operations involved multiple civic departments, including property, building permission, sky-sign and encroachment departments, with ward offices coordinating with the building development department. Action included the removal of unauthorised sheds and structures occupying front and side margins of buildings, besides encroachments on public spaces.

The campaign has focused on reclaiming spaces that are meant to be accessible to pedestrians and motorists, particularly building margins that are often illegally converted into parking areas, commercial extensions and other unauthorised uses. The civic body has also been acting against banners and flex boards as part of its broader effort to restore public spaces and enforce development control regulations.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the drive would continue and that action against unauthorised constructions and encroachments would be taken as per rules. The challenge, however, will be to sustain the action and prevent cleared spaces from being occupied again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the drive would continue and that action against unauthorised constructions and encroachments would be taken as per rules. The challenge, however, will be to sustain the action and prevent cleared spaces from being occupied again. {{/usCountry}}

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