PMC clears ₹99.51 lakh contract for upkeep of crematoriums

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a proposal to hand over the maintenance and operation of electrical systems at the Vaikunth and Bibwewadi crematoriums to a private agency at an estimated cost of ₹99.51 lakh. The civic standing committee approved the proposal, said chairman Shrinath Bhimale on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The move aims to ensure uninterrupted functioning of electrical facilities at the two facilities, where breakdowns can disrupt funeral services and inconvenience grieving families. The civic standing committee approved the proposal, said chairman Shrinath Bhimale on Friday.

The PMC electrical department had prepared an estimate of ₹95,47,774 for the work. The chief engineer approved the estimate on May 18, following which municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram gave permission to initiate the tender process on May 20. The financial bids were opened on July 2. PMC plans to appoint a private agency as the electrical facilities at crematoriums are considered an essential service requiring regular maintenance and timely repairs.