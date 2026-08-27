PMC clears Mandai parking tender, adds clause to cancel contract over dues

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) general body on Tuesday approved the proposal to award the parking contract at Mahatma Phule Mandai, but added a condition that the contract can be cancelled if the operator’s dues remain unpaid for more than a month.

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Corporators Vishal Dhanwade and Dada Kodre moved the proposal. It seeks to allow the parking facility in the Mandai area to be managed and operated on a contract basis for three years.

A supplementary proposal moved by Congress corporator Arvind Shinde sought cancellation of the contract if the operator failed to clear dues for more than a month. The general body approved the proposal along with the condition.

The move comes amid complaints about the functioning of parking facilities and allegations that some contractors have been unethically demanding money from motorists.

However, the broader parking policy was not discussed at length during the meeting, according to the report.

Leader of the House, Ganesh Bidkar, said a separate meeting should be held to discuss the wider issue instead of debating it during the current proceedings. “Instead of speaking about the issue now, a separate meeting should be held to discuss it,” Bidkar said.

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{{^usCountry}} The decision is expected to increase financial accountability for parking contractors while allowing the civic body to take action against operators who fail to meet their payment obligations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decision is expected to increase financial accountability for parking contractors while allowing the civic body to take action against operators who fail to meet their payment obligations. {{/usCountry}}

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