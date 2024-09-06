PMC comes up with a new SOP to counter vector-borne disease 

Following a sharp spike in vector-borne disease cases such as Chikungunya, Dengue and Zika virus in the city the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has come up with a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to counter the virus threat, said the officials. IEC programs, morning rallies, and training sessions on identifying mosquito breeding sites will be organised in schools in outbreak-prone areas. (HT PHOTO)

“According to the new action plan in outbreak-affected areas, nurses from nearby healthcare facilities will conduct house-to-house surveys to identify patients with symptoms such as fever, body aches, rashes, joint pain, etc. If the number of patients in the outbreak area increases, field hospitals will be set up in the area to provide free treatment,” said a senior doctor from PMC.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of PMC said the local medical officers and ward medical officers will be held responsible in case of failure to implement the action plan.

“Meetings with general practitioners in the affected areas will be held to ensure timely reporting of cases at the local level. Besides, orders have been issued to organise meetings with private laboratories in the area. Measures are also being taken to prevent the spread of fear and rumours among the citizens,” he said.

IEC programs, morning rallies, and training sessions on identifying mosquito breeding sites will be organised in schools in outbreak-prone areas.

Dr Dighe informed a letter has been issued to all ward medical officers.

“All healthcare facilities will maintain the records of fever patients in the affected areas. High-risk pregnant women who tested positive for Zika virus are being registered for regular check-ups and treatment,” he added.

As per officials, awareness programs will also be organised in large societies, and information materials will be posted in key locations.