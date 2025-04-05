PMC deploys fog cannon machines to tackle air pollution

To tackle rising air pollution levels, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced five advanced fog cannon machines to clean dust from the city’s roads and improve air quality. New Delhi, Dec 31 (ANI): A truck-mounted water sprinkler sprays tiny droplets of water in an effort to mitigate the effects of air pollution on a cold winter morning, near Red Fort, in the old quarter of Delhi, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta) (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

These machines have been purchased under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) with support from the 15th Finance Commission of the Central Government, said officials.

A live demonstration of the fog cannon machine was held on Thursday at the PMC headquarters.

Prithviraj B P, additional municipal commissioner, PMC, said, “These fog cannon machines will help reduce road dust and control air pollution, especially in busy traffic areas. These machines will be used on key roads in the city,

The machines will be used on key roads including Shivajinagar to Baner, Karve Road (from PMC headquarters to Warje), Satara Road (Swargate to Kondhwa via Katraj), Solapur Road (Swargate to Shewalewadi), Sangamwadi to Kesanand Phata via Yerwada and Sinhagad Road (Dandekar Bridge to Dhayari Phata).

The machines are mounted on trucks powered by CNG, making them environmentally friendly. Each truck carries a 6,000-litre water tank and is fitted with a high-pressure pump and 22 special nozzles. These fog cannon machines will help reduce road dust and control air pollution, especially in busy traffic areas, said officials of PMC’s environmental department.

These nozzles spray ultra-fine water droplets — as small as 50 microns — into the air, which helps settle harmful dust particles such as PM 10 and PM 2.5. These particles are known to affect human health, especially the lungs and heart.