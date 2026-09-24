PMC fire brigade serves notice to 18 hospitals

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) fire brigade on Wednesday widened its ongoing fire-safety crackdown beyond PG accommodations, hostels and coaching centres to hospitals and schools and colleges; issuing notices to 18 private hospitals and 20 schools and colleges across the city for allegedly operating without mandatory fire-safety and other civic permissions, officials said.

The inspections, which began last Friday on the instructions of Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishor Ram, have so far covered 207 establishments across Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The inspections, which began last Friday on the instructions of Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishor Ram, have so far covered 207 establishments across Pune. The drive is aimed at checking compliance with fire-safety norms and permissions, and taking action against establishments found violating the prescribed requirements, officials said.

Besides hospitals and educational institutions, the fire brigade inspected 129 PG hostels, 25 coaching classes and eight scrap godowns. The inspection teams also covered a hotel, fitness gym, government building and four other establishments.

Fire brigade officials said that strict action is being taken against establishments found flouting safety norms. They have been directed to complete the required compliance within seven days. Officials also ordered the closure of establishments with serious violations.

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{{^usCountry}} The focus on hospitals and educational institutions comes amid concerns over the safety of vulnerable groups, including young children undergoing treatment in hospitals and students staying in hostels and PG accommodations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The focus on hospitals and educational institutions comes amid concerns over the safety of vulnerable groups, including young children undergoing treatment in hospitals and students staying in hostels and PG accommodations. {{/usCountry}}

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Ganesh Sonune, head of the PMC fire brigade department, has been personally supervising inspections of PG hostels, coaching classes and scrap godowns. A meeting of all fire officers was held at the fire brigade headquarters on Tuesday during which, instructions were issued to intensify the inspection drive across the city.

“It is necessary to ensure that our city remains safe from the point of view of fire safety. All fire officers have started inspections in accordance with the municipal commissioner’s directions and have received a good response. The inspections will continue in the coming days,” Sonune said.

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The fire brigade said that the inspection campaign will continue across different parts of the city, with establishments required to comply with fire-safety norms within the stipulated period.