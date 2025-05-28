PMC identifies 28 new flood-prone spots across city after first spell of rain

Despite identifying 201 waterlogging-prone spots across the city and initiating preventive works ahead of the monsoon, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has found 28 new locations that experienced flooding during the first few spells of rain. The fresh list has added to the civic body’s challenges as it struggles to contain recurring urban flooding. Work was underway at the remaining 84 sites, of which 38 were reportedly nearing completion, said additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

According to PMC officials, zone 2, which includes Aundh, Baner, Shivajinagar, Ghole Road, and Kothrud, was the worst affected, with 14 new waterlogged spots reported. Zone 4 (Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Kondhwa, Yewalewadi, Wanawadi, Ramtekdi) saw seven new locations, followed by zone 3 (Warje, Karvenagar, Dhankawadi, Sahakarnagar, Sinhagad Road) with five, and zone 1 (Wadgaonsheri, Dhole Patil Road, Yerawada–Kalas–Dhanori) with two. Notably, zone 5 (Kasba Peth, Bhavani Peth, Bibvewadi) reported no new instances of waterlogging.

In Kothrud and Bavdhan, the newly affected locations include Omkar Garden Chowk, Ashish Garden Chowk, Pragati Hardware, Maharashtra Bank, Baltika Estate, Bavdhan Police Chowki, Ranwara Bridge, near Pradnya Ark Society, Vasudha Itaasha underpass, and Kalagram Society on Bhugaon Road.

The disaster management department had earlier compiled a list of 201 flood-prone spots, claiming to have completed mitigation work at 117 of them before the rains. Work was underway at the remaining 84 sites, of which 38 were reportedly nearing completion, said additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP.

However, the first downpour led to water accumulation in several areas, affecting traffic flow and causing vehicle breakdowns. Emergency response teams were deployed at newly affected spots following citizen complaints and field assessments.

“This year’s first rain revealed 29 new waterlogging locations. Zone 5 remained unaffected. We’ve begun studying the causes of flooding at these new sites and are working to prevent a recurrence,” said Ganesh Sonune, deputy commissioner, PMC disaster management department.

With heavier rains forecast in the coming weeks, PMC faces increased pressure to finish pending works and prevent both known and newly identified locations from turning into flood zones.