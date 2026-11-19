PUNE: Residents of Bopodi, Yerwada and Dhayari have reason to cheer, with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) planning to invest ₹49.82 crore in upgrading three dispensaries into general hospitals and modernising four maternity homes, officials said on Wednesday. PMC plans to invest ₹49.82 crore in upgrading three dispensaries into general hospitals and modernising four maternity homes, officials said on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The biggest upgrade is planned at the (late) Sanjay Gandhi dispensary in Bopodi, which will be converted into a general hospital equipped with an intensive care unit (ICU), an operation theatre, and other medical facilities. The project is estimated to cost ₹14.81 crore, with S S Healthcare emerging as the lowest bidder.

The PMC also plans to upgrade the Bharat Ratna (late) Rajiv Gandhi dispensary in Yerwada and (late) Murlidhar Laigude dispensary in Dhayari into general hospitals. The two projects together are estimated to cost ₹12.40 crore. S S Healthcare has quoted 7.07% below the estimated cost for the work; officials said.

In addition to the proposed general hospitals, four civic maternity homes will be modernised to improve maternal healthcare facilities across the city.

Shrinath Bhimale, chairman of the PMC standing committee, said that the facilities include the Rajmata Jijau maternity home at Mitramandal chowk; (late) Jayabai Nanasaheb Sutar maternity home at Kothrud; (late) Sakharam Kundalik Kodre maternity home at Mundhwa; and (late) Draupadabai Muralidhar Khedekar maternity home at Bopodi. Together, the four maternity home projects are estimated to cost ₹22.60 crore, with R S Enterprises emerging as the lowest bidder; officials said.

The proposed upgrades include modern medical equipment and machinery, improved maternity rooms and wards, and better-equipped operation theatres. The ICU at the Bopodi general hospital is expected to strengthen the civic healthcare network’s capacity to provide critical care, potentially reducing the need for patients to shift to private hospitals for such treatment. The maternity home upgrades are also expected to improve access to safer and better-equipped delivery services for women.

Additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur has submitted proposals for awarding the contracts to the lowest bidders. The proposals will now be placed before the standing committee for approval following which, the civic body can proceed with the implementation process.

Of the total proposed expenditure of ₹49.82 crore, around ₹27.21 crore will be spent on converting the three dispensaries into general hospitals; while ₹22.60 crore has been earmarked for modernising the four maternity homes; officials said.