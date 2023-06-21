Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC recovers three-fold tax for illegal use of property

PMC recovers three-fold tax for illegal use of property

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 21, 2023 12:36 AM IST

PMC on Tuesday recovered thrice the amount of property tax from commercial properties, mainly hotels and godowns located at Ambegaon and Vadgaon areas, for illegal use of space

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday recovered thrice the amount of property tax from commercial properties, mainly hotels and godowns located at Ambegaon and Vadgaon areas, for illegal use of space.

PMC on Tuesday recovered thrice the amount of property tax from commercial properties, mainly hotels and godowns located at Ambegaon and Vadgaon areas, for illegal use of space. (HT)
PMC on Tuesday recovered thrice the amount of property tax from commercial properties, mainly hotels and godowns located at Ambegaon and Vadgaon areas, for illegal use of space. (HT)

Ajit Deshmukh, head, PMC property tax department, headed the drive and penalised 25 properties and sealed some spaces.

Deshmukh said, “We visited Narhe, Ambegaon and Vadgaon areas and found that some owners had carried out additional construction and changed use of property for commercial activity. Our campaign will cover other parts of the city also.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune pmc property tax hotels + 2 more
pune pmc property tax hotels + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out