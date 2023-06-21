PMC recovers three-fold tax for illegal use of property

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday recovered thrice the amount of property tax from commercial properties, mainly hotels and godowns located at Ambegaon and Vadgaon areas, for illegal use of space. PMC on Tuesday recovered thrice the amount of property tax from commercial properties, mainly hotels and godowns located at Ambegaon and Vadgaon areas, for illegal use of space. (HT)

Ajit Deshmukh, head, PMC property tax department, headed the drive and penalised 25 properties and sealed some spaces.

Deshmukh said, “We visited Narhe, Ambegaon and Vadgaon areas and found that some owners had carried out additional construction and changed use of property for commercial activity. Our campaign will cover other parts of the city also.”