PMC sanctions 83 proposals under TOD zone along proposed metro routes
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sanctioned 78 proposals under the transit oriented development (TOD) zone on line one and two, and five proposals on line three of the ongoing metro rail route.
Following the Maharashtra state government permission for construction in the 500-metre TOD zone along the proposed metro routes in July 2020, the PMC has sanctioned 78 projects on Bopodi to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi, and five on line three between Shivajinagar and Balewadi.
Under the TOD policy, real estate projects get higher floor space index (FSI) up to four. With the PMC offering maximum FSI up to four and minimum FSI of two, most of the sanctions are up to three FSI, with 65% residential-, 12% commercial- and 23 mixed-use projects.
The FSI typically indicates how high a developer can build on a plot. It is the ratio of total built-up area to the size of the plot
“We have sanctioned those proposals which fulfill both the criteria of minimum road width and plot area (anyone having a 1,000 square feet plot can construct up to 4,000 square feet) and allowed maximum FSI up to four in the TOD zone,” said Bipin Shinde, executive engineer, building permission department, PMC. This was done by the state government so that developers can use additional FSI to increase the population density in the TOD zone.
By offering premium FSI to builders under the TOD policy, the PMC has been able to earn nearly ₹111 crore, officials said.
TOD focuses on the creation of high density mixed land use development in the influence zone of transit stations namely within walking distance of (500 to 800 metre) of a transit station or along the corridor in case the station spacing is about 1km.
TOD increases the accessibility of transit stations by creating pedestrian and non-motorised transport (NMT)-friendly infrastructure that benefits a large number of people, thereby increasing the ridership of the transit facility and improving the economic and financial viability of the system.
Though according to officials, there is not much of a rush on the part of developers for TOD due to the high premium, Gangotri Green Build was the first proposal to get sanctioned in February 2020. Makrand Kelkar from Gangotri said, “We were redeveloping an old building in Erandwane and it took almost a month to get a sanction of 3 FSI giving us an additional 1,200 square metre.”
According to the PMC, the locations of the sanctioned proposals are Balewadi, Baner, Erandwane, Gultekdi, Kothrud south and north, Lohegoan, Pashan, Shukrawar peth, Shivaji nagar Bhamurda, Sangamwadi and Yerawada.
-
Out of 255 new cases in state, city reports 151
Mumbai Maharashtra recorded 255 new Covid cases and one death on Sunday. Currently, the tally of active cases is going up and has increased to 1,518 after 175 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours The positivity rate recorded on Sunday is 1.13 % as a total of 22,469 tests were conducted. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 151 fresh Covid infections and one death on Sunday, taking the total cases tally to 1,060,692.
-
Delhi records 613 fresh Covid-19 cases, three deaths; positivity rate at 2.74%
The national capital on Sunday recorded a marginal dip in Covid-19 cases, with 613 new infections in the last 24 hours, the city health bulletin statement read. Delhi recorded three more deaths due to the contagious virus, while the positivity rate stood at 2.74 per cent. It had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.
-
4,459 Ludhiana students appear for government scholarship exams
Out of a total 5,586 students eligible for the scholarship exams, a total of 4,459 students appeared for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam and Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) on Sunday. The three-hour exam was conducted at 21 centres across the district between 10 am to 1 pm. Officials said while 1,679 boys appeared for the exams, 2,780 girls took the scholarship exams. A total of 1,127 students were absent in the district.
-
Poor village women in UP’s Meerut eke out a living and how
Some poor women of Amhera village in Meerut were among those who also lost their temporary jobs of maids and labourers during the peak Covid period and subsequent lockdowns. However, they did not sit idle. Instead, they soon took to making “Gau-kasht” (cow dung logs) as a means of earning. Initially, six to seven poor families started making cow dung logs. At present, 17 poor families of the village are into it.
-
Fadnavis kicks off BJP’s campaign for civic body polls
Mumbai Lashing out at former ally Shiv Sena for abandoning Hindutva for the sake of power, leader of the opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the civic polls and called on the people to vote out the Sena from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Fadnavis was speaking at a convention of Hindi-speakers in Goregaon on Sunday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics