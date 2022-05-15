PMC sanctions 83 proposals under TOD zone along proposed metro routes

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sanctioned 78 proposals under the transit oriented development (TOD) zone on line one and two, and five proposals on line three of the ongoing metro rail route.

Following the Maharashtra state government permission for construction in the 500-metre TOD zone along the proposed metro routes in July 2020, the PMC has sanctioned 78 projects on Bopodi to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi, and five on line three between Shivajinagar and Balewadi.

Under the TOD policy, real estate projects get higher floor space index (FSI) up to four. With the PMC offering maximum FSI up to four and minimum FSI of two, most of the sanctions are up to three FSI, with 65% residential-, 12% commercial- and 23 mixed-use projects.

The FSI typically indicates how high a developer can build on a plot. It is the ratio of total built-up area to the size of the plot

“We have sanctioned those proposals which fulfill both the criteria of minimum road width and plot area (anyone having a 1,000 square feet plot can construct up to 4,000 square feet) and allowed maximum FSI up to four in the TOD zone,” said Bipin Shinde, executive engineer, building permission department, PMC. This was done by the state government so that developers can use additional FSI to increase the population density in the TOD zone.

By offering premium FSI to builders under the TOD policy, the PMC has been able to earn nearly ₹111 crore, officials said.

TOD focuses on the creation of high density mixed land use development in the influence zone of transit stations namely within walking distance of (500 to 800 metre) of a transit station or along the corridor in case the station spacing is about 1km.

TOD increases the accessibility of transit stations by creating pedestrian and non-motorised transport (NMT)-friendly infrastructure that benefits a large number of people, thereby increasing the ridership of the transit facility and improving the economic and financial viability of the system.

Though according to officials, there is not much of a rush on the part of developers for TOD due to the high premium, Gangotri Green Build was the first proposal to get sanctioned in February 2020. Makrand Kelkar from Gangotri said, “We were redeveloping an old building in Erandwane and it took almost a month to get a sanction of 3 FSI giving us an additional 1,200 square metre.”

According to the PMC, the locations of the sanctioned proposals are Balewadi, Baner, Erandwane, Gultekdi, Kothrud south and north, Lohegoan, Pashan, Shukrawar peth, Shivaji nagar Bhamurda, Sangamwadi and Yerawada.