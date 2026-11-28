The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will resume action against ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants found operating after being sealed by the civic body, municipal commissioner Nawal Kishore Ram said on Friday.

The civic administration has now found that some of the plants had been unlocked and had resumed operations despite the action. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more less

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The PMC had earlier sealed several RMC plants for allegedly violating civic and environmental norms. However, the civic administration has now found that some of the plants had been unlocked and had resumed operations despite the action.

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“We will check these plants and take action wherever violations are found,” Ram said.

“The civic administration would not allow sealed plants to resume operations without complying with the applicable rules and conditions,” he said, adding that action will be taken based on their compliance status.