PMC to revamp ‘Anti-Bogus Doctors Committee’ after 23 years

In a major step in the fight against bogus doctors, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the first time has proposed key changes to its 'Anti-Bogus Doctors Findings and Action Committee', said officials.

The PMC’s ‘Anti-Bogus Doctors Findings and Action Committee’ was formed in September 1991 as per the directions of the Government of Maharashtra. The PMC commissioner is the chairman; the medical officer of health is the member-secretary; while the assistant medical officer of health, legal expert, information and public relations officer and zonal medical officers are members of this committee. However, the PMC has now proposed changes to the committee after 23 years.

According to a senior officer of the PMC, the proposed changes are: including the additional municipal commissioner as joint chairman of the committee, and all 15 ward medical officers (WMOs) as its members. “The proposal has been sent to the PMC commissioner and is likely to be approved soon. These changes will help the committee take timely action without errors,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer and head of the ‘Anti-Bogus Doctors Findings and Action Committee’ informed that WMOs are officials who file complaints with the police department against suspected bogus doctors. The WMOs are also the ones who need to coordinate with lawyers and visit the court during hearings. Currently however, they are not part of the committee, Dr Dighe said.

Dr Dighe further said that the committee meets at regular intervals and discusses cases and complaints received by the PMC. “The course of action and other legalities are discussed in committee meetings and if WMOs are included, this will benefit the committee. It will help us avoid errors while filing complaints and in court proceedings. As part of the committee, the WMOs will be aware of every case the committee is handling and its details,” he said.

According to officials, the proposed changes are intended to enhance the committee’s operations, enabling it to respond promptly and effectively to instances of fake medical practitioners. The inclusion of the additional municipal commissioner as joint chairman of the committee is expected to save time and reduce delays in taking action. Often, the municipal commissioner is occupied with other responsibilities and cannot attend committee meetings. This results in delay in implementing actions so directions can be taken from the AMC, moving forward, officials said.