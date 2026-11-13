PMC to spend ₹21.4 cr for land acquisition to widen North Main Road

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to acquire 3,040 square metres of private land at an estimated cost of ₹21.4 crore to widen North Main Road between Carnival and Tadi Gutta Chowk to ease traffic congestion. The proposal is part of the civic body’s larger plans to develop 32 major roads to ease traffic congestion and has moved towards compulsory land acquisition amid resistance from property owners. Owners claim they are yet to receive compensation for land taken during an earlier road widening drive nearly two decades ago. The road currently measures 11 to 14 metres in width, making land acquisition necessary. (HT FILE)

PMC has proposed widening the approximately 160-metre stretch to 30 metres, as stipulated in the development plan. The road currently measures 11 to 14 metres in width, making land acquisition necessary.

The civic standing committee has approved the proposal to initiate compulsory acquisition of the affected properties, committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said. The estimated expenditure of ₹21.4 crore is proposed to be met from budget provision in PMC 2026-27 budget.

However, the project faces resistance from property owners over compensation.

The civic administration had attempted to secure possession of land through mutual consent. However, those efforts have not yielded results, prompting it to consider compulsory acquisition.