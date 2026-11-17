Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will set up 1,367 booths across the city to vaccinate 316,275 children aged below five years during its sub-national pulse polio campaign scheduled for November 22, officials said on Monday. PMC will set up 1,367 booths across the city to vaccinate 316,275 children aged below five years during its sub-national pulse polio campaign scheduled for November 22, officials said on Monday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The booths will remain open from 8 am to 5 pm. The civic health department has urged parents to take all eligible children for the two drops of polio vaccine, even if they have received their routine immunisation doses.

“Every child aged between zero and five years must be brought to the nearest polio vaccination booth. We appeal to citizens to cooperate with health teams visiting homes to ensure that no child is left out,” said Dr Nina Borade, health chief, PMC.

Polio is a contagious viral disease that can cause permanent paralysis, particularly in children below five years. With the virus still present in some countries, the civic body said continued vaccination was necessary to protect India’s polio-free status.