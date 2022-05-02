PMC will execute draft budget: municipal commissioner
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Monday assured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders that the works mentioned in the draft budget prepared by the municipal commissioner would be executed.
BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik and the party’s local unit met the municipal commissioner on Monday and sought details regarding various civic issues and pending works. They asked the civic chief whether the budget presented by former standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne on the last day of the municipal house’s tenure will be implemented.
Kumar said, “As the general body did not approve the standing committee’s budget for the year 2022-23, only the draft budget presented by the municipal commissioner would be executed and tenders will be floated accordingly.”
Commissioner said, “PMC administration would finish the pre-monsoon works before June 15 and tenders will be floated in the next few days. Requisite precautionary steps will be taken at flood-prone Ambil Odha areas.”
Ganesh Bidkar, former leader of the House, said, “While the level of roads is raised each time tar is added, the drain cover is not lifted to the raised plain causing inconvenience during pre-monsoon works.”
Mulik said, “The municipal administration has not yet issued work orders for nullah cleaning works as part of monsoon preparedness plans.”
The BJP leaders apprised the civic chief about the growing number of complaints from residents across the city regarding mosquito menace. They demanded removal of hyacinth from water bodies.
BJP leaders raised concern over inflated property tax bills post implementation of additional 40 percentage tax by the municipal administration.
Kumar said, “PMC administration will seek legal advice regarding the issue of 40% discount on property tax.”
-
Pawar’s nephew refuses accept Krishi award from Governor
The nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Mumbai Rajendra Pawar, refused to accept the state government's Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Ratna Award from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday. His decision comes after Koshiyari made 'objectionable statements' against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. Like his father, Rajendra stayed away from politics and is working in the agriculture sector. Raj Bhavan officials declined to comment on the issue.
-
‘In 5 yrs, UP govt started new schemes for uplift of divyangjans’
Over 1,500 tricycles had been approved under the scheme launched in 2021-22. Besides, a foster and pension scheme was also proposed for specially-abled people. The number of beneficiaries, which was 8,75,992 in 2016-17 increased to 11,26,670 in 2021-22. Similarly, the Yogi government increased the grant for artificial limbs and assistive devices scheme from ₹800 to ₹10,000 in February 2019.
-
Residents oppose three infrastructure projects at Vetal Tekdi
At least 1,000 people gathered at Vetal Tekdi (hills) early Sunday morning, expressing concern against Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC's) plan of developing roads and tunnels through the hill, located in the western part of the city. Earlier last year, residents from Sahakar nagar staged a protest for over a month last year to force PMC to cancel the Taljai hill development plan. The sprawling hill has a grassland plateau along with the forest.
-
PMC aviation gallery under lock & key ever since its inauguration
While the Pune Municipal Corporation has spent crores of rupees on erecting an aviation gallery at Shivajinagar gaothan just behind Congress bhavan, the gallery hasn't opened for a single day since the inauguration. All the expensive equipment is currently gathering dust even as the PMC needs to spend another Rs25 lakh on maintenance before opening the gallery to the public. It has remained under lock and key ever since its inauguration.
-
Village youths to promote rural economy, tourism
The state government aims to promote the local economy and rural tourism with the help of groups of youngsters formed at the village level and aptly named Yuvak and Mahila Mangal Dals, who will be trained as 'Paryatan Mitra'. In its second term, the state government has constituted an Eco and Rural Tourism Board and will identify 75 villages for the promotion of rural tourism.
