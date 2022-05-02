PMC will execute draft budget: municipal commissioner

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Monday assured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders that the works mentioned in the draft budget prepared by the municipal commissioner would be executed.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik and the party’s local unit met the municipal commissioner on Monday and sought details regarding various civic issues and pending works. They asked the civic chief whether the budget presented by former standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne on the last day of the municipal house’s tenure will be implemented.

Kumar said, “As the general body did not approve the standing committee’s budget for the year 2022-23, only the draft budget presented by the municipal commissioner would be executed and tenders will be floated accordingly.”

Commissioner said, “PMC administration would finish the pre-monsoon works before June 15 and tenders will be floated in the next few days. Requisite precautionary steps will be taken at flood-prone Ambil Odha areas.”

Ganesh Bidkar, former leader of the House, said, “While the level of roads is raised each time tar is added, the drain cover is not lifted to the raised plain causing inconvenience during pre-monsoon works.”

Mulik said, “The municipal administration has not yet issued work orders for nullah cleaning works as part of monsoon preparedness plans.”

The BJP leaders apprised the civic chief about the growing number of complaints from residents across the city regarding mosquito menace. They demanded removal of hyacinth from water bodies.

BJP leaders raised concern over inflated property tax bills post implementation of additional 40 percentage tax by the municipal administration.

Kumar said, “PMC administration will seek legal advice regarding the issue of 40% discount on property tax.”