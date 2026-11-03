PMPML bus rams into bus stop, six passengers injured

Six passengers were injured after a PMPML bus travelling from Kothrud to Katraj rammed into a bus stop near KK Market at around 4.30 pm on Monday. The injured were rushed to Bharati Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The bus was operated by private contractor Travel Time Company under PMPML’s Kothrud depot.

As the bus approached the KK Market bus stop, a woman pedestrian was walking along the BRT corridor on its right. (HT)

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According to preliminary information, the bus (MH14 HU 5762), bearing fleet number TT 43, was operating on route 103/7 between Kothrud depot and Katraj and was carrying around 30 to 35 passengers. As the bus approached the KK Market bus stop, a woman pedestrian was walking along the BRT corridor on its right. In an attempt to avoid hitting her, the driver swerved left, causing the front left corner of the bus to crash into the bus stop. The impact injured six passengers.

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The injured have been identified as Mahadev Devkate (67), from Ambegaon Budruk; Vasudha Pawar (45), from Gokulnagar; Sundar Salunkhe (67), from Yeolewadi; Jyoti Dighe (35), from Katraj; Manju Mali (55), from Mangdewadi; and Digambar Bhandolkar (62), from Sartapwadi in Uruli Kanchan.

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{{^usCountry}} Sahakarnagar police reached the spot and took the bus and its driver to the police station for inquiry. The conductor’s details were recorded before he was allowed to leave. Police personnel also regulated traffic in the area. The exact circumstances leading to the accident are being investigated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sahakarnagar police reached the spot and took the bus and its driver to the police station for inquiry. The conductor’s details were recorded before he was allowed to leave. Police personnel also regulated traffic in the area. The exact circumstances leading to the accident are being investigated. {{/usCountry}}

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Nagesh Gaikwad, public relations officer of PMPML, said, “It is unfortunate that six passengers were injured in the accident near the KK Market bus stop. The injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Bharati Hospital. The incident has been taken seriously, and necessary action will be taken.”

PMPML is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the accident, including the driver’s actions and the condition of the bus, while Sahakarnagar police continue their investigation.