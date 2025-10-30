PMPML to add 1,000 new buses to its fleet by March 2026

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is set to significantly expand its fleet with the inclusion of 1,000 new buses by March 2026. The procurement process for these buses has been completed, and the vehicles will soon begin arriving in phases. The new buses, to be supplied by Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, will be operated under the PMPML’s ownership model.

As per the current plan, 200 new buses will be inducted by December 2025, and the remaining vehicles will be added in phases over the next few months. The PMPML officials said that the move will not only strengthen the public transport network but also help reduce operational costs incurred through contractors.

Presently, the PMPML operates with more than 2,000 buses, 756 of which are under its ownership while the remaining 1,125 are operated under a contractor-based model. With the addition of the new buses, the PMPML plans to raise the number of self-owned buses to 1,200 by March 2026.

Pankaj Deore, PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD), said, “The tender process for procuring self-owned buses has been completed. The aim is to induct 1,000 new buses into our fleet by March 2026. This will significantly improve our service capacity and ensure more reliable and timely transportation for passengers.”

According to the PMPML administration, the new additions will help strengthen the city’s public transport system and address the increasing demand for efficient bus services across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The procurement will include both diesel and electric buses, aimed at improving operational reliability and reducing dependency on leased vehicles. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have also extended their cooperation for this large-scale procurement. The initiative is part of the PMPML’s broader strategy to modernise its fleet, enhance commuter comfort, and provide environment-friendly mobility options for the rapidly growing urban population in Pune and its surrounding regions.

Meanwhile, regular passengers have welcomed the move, expressing hope that the additional buses will reduce waiting times and overcrowding. “During peak hours, buses are often full, and we have to wait for the next one. If the PMPML adds more buses, it will be a big relief for daily commuters like me,” said Anjali Kiravate, a college student who travels daily from Katraj to Shivajinagar.