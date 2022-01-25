PMPML to develop EV charging stations for public use

PUNE In a bid to generate non-ticketing revenue, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is soon going to start charging stations at their depots as well as PMPML-owned open spaces in and around Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities.

The tendering process for the development of PMPML-owned spaces has been initiated, and depots will be developed under this project. As the demand for electric vehicles and bikes has risen following the hike in fuel prices in the country, one of the major issues faced by people is how to charge these e-vehicles.

Chetana Kerure, joint managing director of PMPML, said, “We are developing depots and open spaces owned by the organisation in the city and around the highways that are currently used for the parking of buses. Already, we have our depots with charging facilities but to generate revenue and income, we have decided to develop charging stations for public use.”

“Under this project, people can charge their electric vehicles at these charging stations and pay for the same. Through this, we can also get some more income as we are already suffering financially due to strict Covid-19 restrictions and decrease in the number of passengers,” she said.

Citizens have welcomed the decision and Vipul Alekar, owner of an electric car, said, “I stay in Hadapsar and for charging of the car, I have to go all the way to a friend’s house. If we get a PMPML charging station nearby and also on the highways, it will be beneficial for us.”