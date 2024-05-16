 PMRDA to raze 472 illegal hoardings from next week  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMRDA to raze 472 illegal hoardings from next week 

BySiddharth Gadkari 
May 16, 2024 06:40 AM IST

They also appealed that all corporations must advise citizens not to stop near billboards during natural disasters to avoid accidents caused by falling hoardings

In the wake of the Mumbai hoarding tragedy On Tuesday, the State government’s disaster management department issued an advisory to all municipal corporations and district disaster management authorities to take appropriate action and audit the hoardings in urban and highway areas to prevent tragic incidents. 

Based on the advisory, PMRDA commissioner Rahul Mahiwal conducted a meeting on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
Based on the advisory, PMRDA commissioner Rahul Mahiwal conducted a meeting on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

They also appealed that all corporations must advise citizens not to stop near billboards during natural disasters to avoid accidents caused by falling hoardings. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Based on the advisory, PMRDA commissioner Rahul Mahiwal conducted a meeting on Wednesday and took the decision to open a tender and give a work order as early as possible for taking action on illegal hoardings in PMRDA jurisdiction. 

Reacting to the development, Sunil Marale, joint director of planning of PMRDA said, “We had approached the ECI to give us permission for opening the tender. After the Mumbai incident, the PMRDA commissioner took a decision on Wednesday to open a tender and give a work order.” 

Sachin Maske, tehsildar and officials of PMRDA sky and sign department said, “After the hoarding policy, PMRDA appealed to all hoarding owners to register hoardings and take permission as per policy. Besides that, PMRDA conducted surveys on highway and main roads in which they found 1057 structures so far.” 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / PMRDA to raze 472 illegal hoardings from next week 

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On