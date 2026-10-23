PM’s Pune visit deferred, metro inauguration date uncertain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Pune district, scheduled for November 3, has been deferred, leaving the inauguration of the long-delayed Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line 3 uncertain. November 16 is being considered as a possible revised date, but there is no official confirmation of the visit or the inauguration programme.

The 23-km Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line 3 connects Pune’s IT hub with the city centre. (HT PHOTO)

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Modi was scheduled to visit Baramati to inaugurate Prerna Sthal, a memorial on the premises of Vidya Pratishthan, an educational institution headed by Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. The memorial features a statue of Lord Buddha and exhibits on other prominent personalities.

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Yugendra Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew and a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, confirmed on Thursday that the visit had been deferred. He said November 16 was a likely date but added that the institution had received no official communication confirming the revised schedule.

The postponement has also cast uncertainty over the inauguration of the 23-km Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line 3, which will connect Pune’s IT hub with the city centre.

Officials of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), which is implementing the project through a public-private partnership, did not respond to queries.

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{{^usCountry}} Initially scheduled for completion in March 2025, the project has missed several deadlines due to construction delays and the clearance process. The first 12-km section received provisional clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) in July. So far, 17 of the line’s 23 stations have received clearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initially scheduled for completion in March 2025, the project has missed several deadlines due to construction delays and the clearance process. The first 12-km section received provisional clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) in July. So far, 17 of the line’s 23 stations have received clearance. {{/usCountry}}

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