Police arrest man, foil plan to avenge Vanraj Andekar’s murder

PUNE: The Bharati Vidyapeeth police and the Pune city police crime branch have foiled a major criminal conspiracy and arrested a man allegedly deployed by the Andekar gang to avenge the murder of Vanraj Andekar by attacking members of the rival gang. (Shutterstock)

The incident occurred Monday night at Ambegaon Pathar. The arrested accused has been identified as Datta Balu Kale, a resident of Ganesh Peth, Pune.

According to the police, a team of Bharati Vidyapeeth police was on night patrol at Surya Chowk, Ambegaon Pathar, when they saw Kale in the area. Kale was intercepted and taken into custody for questioning. During interrogation, it was revealed that the Andekar gang members had deployed him to avenge the September 1, 2024 murder of Vanraj Andekar.

Rahulkumar Khilare, senior police inspector at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, said, “Vanraj Andekar was murdered by people from Ambegaon Pathar. In order to avenge his death, the Andekar gang members deployed Kale who was living on rent and performing Reiki on some of those involved in Vanraj’s murder.”

A case has been filed at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station under sections 55 and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation by the crime branch unit number 1 is underway.