Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Police arrest man, foil plan to avenge Vanraj Andekar’s murder

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 07:48 am IST

The incident occurred Monday night at Ambegaon Pathar. The arrested accused has been identified as Datta Balu Kale, a resident of Ganesh Peth.

PUNE: The Bharati Vidyapeeth police and the Pune city police crime branch have foiled a major criminal conspiracy and arrested a man allegedly deployed by the Andekar gang to avenge the murder of Vanraj Andekar by attacking members of the rival gang.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The incident occurred Monday night at Ambegaon Pathar. The arrested accused has been identified as Datta Balu Kale, a resident of Ganesh Peth, Pune.

According to the police, a team of Bharati Vidyapeeth police was on night patrol at Surya Chowk, Ambegaon Pathar, when they saw Kale in the area. Kale was intercepted and taken into custody for questioning. During interrogation, it was revealed that the Andekar gang members had deployed him to avenge the September 1, 2024 murder of Vanraj Andekar.

Rahulkumar Khilare, senior police inspector at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, said, “Vanraj Andekar was murdered by people from Ambegaon Pathar. In order to avenge his death, the Andekar gang members deployed Kale who was living on rent and performing Reiki on some of those involved in Vanraj’s murder.”

A case has been filed at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station under sections 55 and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation by the crime branch unit number 1 is underway.

News / Cities / Pune / Police arrest man, foil plan to avenge Vanraj Andekar’s murder
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On