Police bust interstate mobile theft gang 

The Crime Branch of Pune City Police has busted two gangs involved in chain snatching and mobile phone theft during the ongoing Wari procession, arresting six gang members and detaining a minor, officials said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Chandani Kamble, Rita alias Ganga Namdev, Babita Upadhye, Pooja Kamble, and Ganesh Jadhav. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The arrests were made on Monday, and the accused were handed over to the Hadapsar Police Station by Crime Branch Units 5 and 6 for further investigation.

The accused have been identified as Chandani Kamble, Rita alias Ganga Namdev, Babita Upadhye, Pooja Kamble, and Ganesh Jadhav. They allegedly targeted gold chains worn by devotees participating in the procession. Police have recovered 22.5 tolas of gold chains and other valuables collectively worth ₹19.4 lakh. Two cases have been registered against the accused at the Hadapsar and Loni Kalbhor police stations.

In a separate operation, police arrested Arbaz Sheikh (19), a native of Sahibganj district in Jharkhand, along with his 17-year-old minor accomplice, for stealing mobile phones. During the investigation, police recovered 14 mobile phones worth approximately ₹4.5 lakh, stolen from devotees during the Wari. Three mobile theft cases have been registered against this duo at the Hadapsar and Wanowrie police stations.

Explaining the gang’s modus operandi, SPI Wahid Pathan said, “These gangs operate in crowded areas, especially during festivals, village fairs, and the Wari. They mingle with devotees to identify targets and then execute thefts, including chain snatching and mobile phone stealing.”