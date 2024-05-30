To assist authorities with evidence in the Porsche car accident case, Pune city police are using technology to digitally recreate the accident scene based on CCTV footage from Mundhwa and Kalyaninagar. According to officials, the conclusion might provide police with substantial evidence as the case reaches courts for trial. Pune police have also identified a Bengaluru-based company to help them recreate accident scenes digitally, officials said. The teen had gone to a pub in Mundhwa and Koregaon Park before heading to Kalyaninagar, where his luxury car hit two bike-borne techies. (File)

“We will use digital tools to recreate the Porsche car accident scene, wherein we can recreate how the entire episode unfolded. It will reveal at what time the juvenile left his home, which route he took to reach the said bar, at what time he reached the accident spot and how the accident occurred,” said Amitesh Kumar, Pune city police commissioner.

The teen had gone to a pub in Mundhwa and Koregaon Park before heading to Kalyaninagar, where his luxury car hit two bike-borne techies.

Shailesh Balkawade, additional commissioner of police, (crime) said, “The accused is a minor and the Porsche car that he was allegedly driving is also damaged in this accident, hence it is difficult for us to recreate the accident with conventional ways, hence we have decided to take help of technology.’’

According to Balkawade, it is vital for the police to recreate an accident scene so that it can be used as corroborated evidence in court during the case trial.

Teams of police have already acquired various CCTV footage and images from when the juvenile left his home until the time of the accident, which will be used digitally to reconstruct the incident.

Speaking more about the accident, CP Kumar stated that police are awaiting a technical report on the car involved.

“The technical report is significant for us since it is asserted that the juvenile was behind the wheel. Also, vital facts such as car speed, peak speed of the car, speed of the car at the moment of an accident, and speed of the car after applying the brake will be revealed after the report,” he said.

CM Shinde calls up CP

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde dialled the city Police Commissioner Kumar and directed him to act against all parties involved, regardless of their position.