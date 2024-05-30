Pune Porsche crash: State forms five-member committee to look into the functioning of Juvenile Justice Board

The state government has initiated a probe against two members of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) who are accused of showing “too much” leniency in giving bail to the 17-year-old teenager who killed two young techies after crashing his Porsche Taycan into their bike in Pune. The state has formed a five-member committee headed by deputy commissioner, women and child development department which is expected to submit its report by next week. State Women and Child Development Commissioner Dr Prashant Narnaware confirmed the development. The JJB is a three-member board. (HT Photo)

“We have appointed a five-member committee on May 22. It has been asked to look into the conduct and activities of two members who were appointed by the state government. The committee was asked to submit the report in 15 days, which we are expecting by next week,” Dr Narnaware stated.

The probe report would be submitted to the government for further action. The report will be submitted to the high court as well, he informed.

The JJB is a three-member board. Two of the members are appointed by the state government and one is a principal magistrate appointed by the judiciary. The probe committee will investigate the conduct of government-appointed members only.

Dr Narnaware refused to share details because of the strict provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

There was a public uproar after when the juvenile justice board granted bail to the accused on lenient conditions such as writing an essay on the accident and working with the traffic police of Yerwada for 15 days. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home department, rushed to Pune and directed the police to take necessary action.

The police action led to a new twist in the case when they found out the involvement of two doctors — Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Shrihari Harnol — from the Pune-based Sassoon Hospital who helped the accused by changing his blood samples by taking a bribe. This was the reason no trace of alcohol was found in the blood report of the accused.

Dr Taware, who is heading the forensics department of the hospital and Dr Harnol, chief medical officer, have been arrested by the police for their roles in destroying the evidence.

The Pune Porsche crash case has become a full-blown crisis for the Mahayuti government. In the backdrop of attempts to influence the probe, the opposition is trying to link the accused with the ruling party leaders by dragging names such as deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and his party MLA Sunil Tingre. They pushed the government into a corner despite attempts by the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to defend the government and make it clear that the guilty would face the consequences Ajit Pawar himself defended his side and tried to show that the probe has not been sabotaged which did not yield the desired results thus far.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde also tried to show how serious they are about the case by talking to the commissioner of police, Pune Amitesh Kumar on the phone and directing him to take the strictest action against the accused irrespective of their social status.

After public outcry, the juvenile justice board on May 22 cancelled the minor’s bail and sent him to an observation home till June 5. The Pune City police arrested the bar owner and the bar manager who served liquor to the minor accused on the night of the accident. It also arrested the father of the minor accused in the Pune car accident case.

Soon it was found that NCP MLA Sunil Tingre visited the Yerwada police station to allegedly influence the probe on behalf of the accused after the mishap. On Monday, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad posted a letter from Tingre in which he was found to have recommended the state medical education minister Hasan Mushrif to appoint Dr Ajay Taware as medical superintendent of the Sassoon Hospital.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule demanded a five-year white paper on the performance of Sassoon Hospital, state Congress president Nana Patole sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter claiming that a son of an MLA was also involved in the case who was accompanying the accused on that fateful night of the accident.