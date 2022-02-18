Home / Cities / Pune News / Political parties plan grand Shivaji Jayanti celebrations in Pune
Political parties plan grand Shivaji Jayanti celebrations in Pune

The state government has given permission to celebrate Shiv Jayanti with 500 people cap for processions
The state government’s official programme will be organised at Shivneri fort, the birth place of Shivaji Maharaj in Pune district. (Representative Photo)
The state government's official programme will be organised at Shivneri fort, the birth place of Shivaji Maharaj in Pune district. (Representative Photo)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 10:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: With the Maharashtra government giving permission to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary, all political parties have decided to celebrate it in a grand manner eyeing the upcoming municipal elections.

The state government has given permission to celebrate Shiv Jayanti with 500 people cap for processions.

The state government’s official programme will be organised at Shivneri fort, the birth place of Shivaji Maharaj in Pune district.

As CM Uddhav Thackeray is unable to attend the programme at Shivneri, deputy chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray will remain present at the event. Various cultural events will be mark the day at Shivneri.

BJP celebrated the day at Baner on Friday where MP Udayanraje Bhosale and BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil were present.

Various programmes are organised at Lal Mahal, the childhood home of the Maratha king.

Pune Municipal Corporation has made necessary arrangements for Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary.

Shiv Jayanti has been celebrated across the state in a subdued manner since last two years because of the Covid situation.

Friday, February 18, 2022
