A 22-year-old second-year homoeopathic medical student in Beed has accused a college professor of sexually harassing her repeatedly over 11 months by taking advantage of his position and threatening to fail her in examinations if she disclosed the alleged misconduct, said police on Friday.

The police have registered a case and arrested the accused professor, identified as Anis Ahmed. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more less

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The police have registered a case and arrested the accused professor, identified as Dr Anis Ahmed.

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According to the complaint, the student had been visiting the hospital attached to her college for medical consultations as she was suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOD). During one such visit in January 2026, Ahmed, who was working as a professor at the homoeopathic medical college, misbehaved with her under the pretext of conducting a medical examination.

The student alleged that the professor touched her inappropriately during the examination. She further claimed that the incident was not an isolated one and that the accused continued to call her for medical check-ups and sexually harassed her on three to four occasions over the next 11 months.

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{{^usCountry}} When the student objected to his behaviour, the professor allegedly threatened to give her poor marks, prevent her from passing the examinations and make her repeat the same academic year for five years if she revealed the incidents to anyone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the student objected to his behaviour, the professor allegedly threatened to give her poor marks, prevent her from passing the examinations and make her repeat the same academic year for five years if she revealed the incidents to anyone. {{/usCountry}}

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Sheetalkumar Ballal, police inspector at Shivajinagar police station, said, “The student remained silent for several months fearing that the professor could threaten her academic career. However, unable to bear the alleged harassment and threats any longer, she approached the Shivajinagar police station in Beed and lodged a complaint.’

Acting on her complaint, the police registered a case against Ahmed under relevant provisions of law relating to sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman. The accused professor was subsequently arrested.

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