Pune: 108 Covid cases reported in May; mild symptoms

After Mumbai, it is now Pune’s turn to see a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, which has raised concerns among public health officials. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recorded 108 COVID cases in May alone which is the highest ever caseload reported in any month this year, officials said. According to a statement issued by the PMC, as many as 13 fresh COVID cases were reported on Monday and eight patients were successfully discharged after treatment. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the PMC records, the city recorded only three cases between January and April 2025. Of these three cases, one case each was reported in January, March and April. In May however, there has been a significant spike in COVID-19 cases with 108 new cases reported during that month alone.

According to a statement issued by the PMC, as many as 13 fresh COVID cases were reported on Monday and eight patients were successfully discharged after treatment. As of Monday, the city has 94 active COVID cases, 84 of which are under home isolation and 10 are hospitalised. Besides, the city has reported 121 COVID cases since January this year.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of the PMC, urged citizens not to panic saying that the situation is under control. “The spike in cases is seen as doctors have started testing patients for COVID. The cases were not witnessed till March as doctors were not testing patients for COVID. Even citizens with flu-like symptoms are getting tested for COVID. Citizens should follow good hand- and respiratory- hygiene practices and avoid medication. PMC hospitals are well-equipped and prepared to handle any untoward surge in cases,” she said.

Meanwhile, as per a statement issued by the public health department, Maharashtra on Monday reported 59 fresh COVID-19 cases. Of these, 20 are from Mumbai, 17 from the PMC areas, and two from Pimpri-Chinchwad. Since January, as many as 873 COVID cases and 10 deaths have been reported among those infected.

Currently, there are 494 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Since January, Mumbai has reported 483 cases, 477 of which have been reported in May alone, said Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, joint director of health services.

Dr Kamlapurkar, said, “Surveillance for influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infection is being conducted in Maharashtra. These patients are tested for COVID and infected patients are provided treatment as per protocol. People should not panic as infected patients are reportedly found to have mild symptoms.”