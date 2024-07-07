Pune airport runway extension OLS survey begins today

The Obstacles Limitation Surface (OLS) survey of the Pune airport will begin from Monday, July 8, said officials. A special team from Delhi will be in the city to conduct the survey under the Airport Authority of India (AAI). Chief Minister Eknath Shinde approved the extension of the runway at the airport. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the AAI, the survey work is expected to last for at least ten days. After which a report will be submitted to the ministry of civil aviation and after getting the approval, the work of extending the runway will commence.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde approved the extension of the runway at the airport. Thereafter, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol followed up with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the issue and got the approval.

Divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar has been appointed as the coordination officer on behalf of the government.

“At present the length of the runway is 2,535 meters (8,316 feet) and the width is 45 meters. Whereas 500 meters of space is required on the east side and 300 meters on the west side of the runway. If the runway is extended by about 800 meters, the total length will be about 10,940 feet. If the length is about 11,000 feet, then in future even big flights will be able to land at the Pune airport. For this, an expenditure of around ₹160 crores is expected on the acquisition of the site,” said a senior AAI official on condition of anonymity.

“Officials of Pune airport administration will also be present with the experts from AAi. Initially, the area on the east and west side of the runway will be inspected,” he added.

After that, the buildings and trees near the airport will be inspected. After the extension of the runway, it will be checked whether there will be any danger or obstruction to the take-off and landing of the aircraft. If there is no obstruction, the extension of the runway will be approved.