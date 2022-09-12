Pune banker booked for bid to allegedly rape stepdaughter

PUNE: The Chandannagar police on Monday booked a 51-year-old banker on the charge of attempt to rape his 19-year-old stepdaughter, officials said.

According to the complaint filed by the 19-year-old girl, she was living with her father at a housing society in Wadgaon Sheri. The girl accused that her father tried to touch her inappropriately without her permission and tried to rape her on Sunday. However, she escaped from the house.

Ravindra Kadam, inspector (crime), Chandannagar police station, said, “As per the complaint filed by the girl, we have booked the banker under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The medical examination of the girl has been done and the report is awaited.”