Two more arrested for murder of former Jejuri corporator Pansare

Pune City police’s Anti-Extortion Unit-3 on Saturday detained two accused from the Deccan Gymkhana area for the murder of National Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Jejuri Municipal Council corporator Mehboob Pansare. Pune City police’s Anti-Extortion Unit-3 on Saturday detained two accused from the Deccan Gymkhana area for the murder of NCP leader Mehboob Pansare. (HT PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Vanis Prahlad Pardeshi, and Mahadev Vitthal Gurav alias Kaka Pardeshi 65, both residents of Jejuri.

The incident was reported on Friday evening when Pansare visited Dhalewadi village where he had recently purchased agricultural land and police suspect the murder was an outcome of a land dispute between the Pansare and Pardeshi families.

Amol Zende, DCP (Crime) Pune City Police, said, “During a combing operation on Saturday, an informer told us that suspects in the Pansare murder case will be visiting the Deccan area. We assembled two teams after receiving confirmation of the information, set up a trap, and nabbed the duo.’

A team led by ACP Satish Gowekar apprehended two suspects, who admitted to their involvement in Pansare’s murder during interrogation.

Pune police handed over the accused to Pune rural police for further investigation.

During Pansare’s visit to Dhalewadi on Friday, the accused attacked him using koyta and other sharp weapons. The victim was rushed to Pune for medical attention, however, he died while undergoing medical treatment.

Pansare was actively involved in religious, social, and political life in Jejuri. His wife was also a former corporator of Jejuri Municipal Council, and the deceased was a close aide of NCP leader and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON