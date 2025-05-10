Pune city receives 11.2 mm rainfall; second-highest May rainfall since 2022

After experiencing cloudy weather for two to three days, Pune city and the ghat areas have received a good amount of rainfall on Friday, May 9. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received 11.2 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm on Friday, which is the second highest rainfall in any May since 2022. As per the forecast, the city is likely to experience rainfall activity for the next 48 hours. Apart from Shivajinagar, areas such as Katraj, Kondhwa, Wakad, Aundh, Baner and the central parts of the city received good rainfall. Hadapsar and Pashan recorded the highest rainfall as 17.5 mm and 17 mm, respectively, on Friday. In Pune district, Rajgurunagar recorded the highest rainfall as 31.5 mm. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

On Friday, Shivajinagar recorded 11.2 mm rainfall which is the second highest rainfall in any May since 2022. The highest rainfall (40.6 mm) was recorded earlier in May 2024. Whereas 9.2 mm rainfall was reported in May 2023. No rainfall was reported in May 2022. The highest one-day rainfall (27 mm) was recorded in Shivajinagar in May 2021.

Apart from Shivajinagar, areas such as Katraj, Kondhwa, Wakad, Aundh, Baner and the central parts of the city received good rainfall. Hadapsar and Pashan recorded the highest rainfall as 17.5 mm and 17 mm, respectively, on Friday. In Pune district, Rajgurunagar recorded the highest rainfall as 31.5 mm.

According to the IMD, multiple weather systems are active over the country including a western disturbance seen as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and the neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels. Another fresh western disturbance seen as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along longitude 55 degrees East to the north of latitude 27 degrees North. Moreover, there is an upper air cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan and the neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels. A trough runs from the east-central Arabian Sea to cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan and the neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels. Also, a north-south trough runs from north interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar across Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these systems, rainfall activity is being observed in many areas including Maharashtra. This condition is likely to persist for the next 48 hours.

In Pune, the city and ghat areas are likely to experience rainfall activity in the next 48 hours and a yellow alert for the same has been issued by the IMD, said S D Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune.

Good air quality

As the city has been experiencing cloudy weather conditions for the last two to three days and unseasonal rainfall on May 9, the air quality in the city has improved significantly. According to data by Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 74 which is a ‘satisfactory’ level air quality.

While most of the air quality monitoring stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad reported AQI below 100, monitoring stations like Hadapsar (104), MIT-Kothrud (135) and Karve Road (233) reported the highest AQI. In Karve Nagar, with a significant rise in air pollution, the AQI was reported at ‘poor’ levels throughout the day.