Pune city records 10.6°C; coldwave alert issued for Marathwada

The city recorded its coldest morning of the season on Sunday, with temperature dipping to 10.6 degrees Celsius, which was below normal by 4.8 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the chill is expected to continue for the next two days, though no major alerts have been issued for the city. In contrast, Marathwada continues to remain under a cold-wave, said officials. According to IMD, Pashan recorded a minimum temperature of 10.1 degrees Celsius. (HT)

In the district, at least two locations recorded a single-digit temperature— Haveli recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius and Malin recorded 9.9 degrees Celsius.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD, Pune, said, “With increased impact of northern cool winds, and reduction in relative humidity, Pune is experiencing a significant drop in minimum temperature. The trend is likely to persist for the next two days; however, no significant alert has been issued for the city.”

Along with the minimum, the maximum temperature also started decreasing in the city. The maximum temperature was recorded as 28.4 degrees Celsius, which was below the normal level by 2.3 degrees Celsius.

In the state, both the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions are experiencing a sharp drop in minimum temperatures, and some areas have even recorded temperature differences between actual and normal temperature of around 5-6 degrees.

At 9.6 degrees Celsius, Nagpur recorded the coldest temperature in Maharashtra on November 16. Meanwhile, at 10.1 degrees Celsius, Nashik city recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Central Maharashtra.

According to the colour-coded weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, the coldwave condition will persist in North Maharashtra and Marathwada region, and a yellow alert for the same has been issued for 11 districts in the state for the next 24 hours.