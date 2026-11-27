Mandar Maruti Kiwale, undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital after a machete attack outside Shivajinagar court on Wednesday, recorded his police statement on Friday using a right-toe impression. Severe wrist injuries to both hands left him unable to sign or give a thumbprint.

The 35-year-old was attacked by a group of armed men outside Gate No. 4 of the Shivajinagar District and Sessions Court at around 1 pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more less

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According to police, Kiwale narrated the sequence of events leading to the attack. The 35-year-old was attacked by a group of armed men outside Gate No. 4 of the Shivajinagar District and Sessions Court at around 1 pm. He had visited the court to attend a hearing in a murder case in which he is an accused.

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The attackers initially opened fire at him. However, the bullets reportedly missed their target. They then chased him and attacked him with koytas (machetes). Kiwale attempted to shield himself from the blows with his hands, resulting in devastating injuries to both limbs. He also sustained injuries to his head and neck.

According to police, Kiwale had allegedly feared for his life even while he was lodged in Yerawada Central Jail in connection with the murder of Shubham Chavan in 2025. He had reportedly learnt that members of the rival group were discussing revenge and threatening to eliminate him.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials from the crime branch confirmed that the attack was not an impulsive act but the outcome of a conspiracy allegedly planned earlier. Police have found that the accused allegedly conducted reconnaissance, tracked Kiwale’s movements and arranged firearms before carrying out the attack. Police suspect that two country-made pistols were procured from Madhya Pradesh for the operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials from the crime branch confirmed that the attack was not an impulsive act but the outcome of a conspiracy allegedly planned earlier. Police have found that the accused allegedly conducted reconnaissance, tracked Kiwale’s movements and arranged firearms before carrying out the attack. Police suspect that two country-made pistols were procured from Madhya Pradesh for the operation. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have so far arrested eight people and detained a minor in connection with the attack.