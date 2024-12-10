Pune crime branch detain two suspects in Satish Wagh murder case 

Pune police crime branch on Tuesday detained two suspects in the kidnapping and murder case of Satish Wagh, maternal uncle of BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar. Senior police officials confirmed the development, saying two suspects were held, and their interrogation is underway. The kidnapping was reported on Monday at around 6.20 am near Hotel Blueberry, Phursungi Phata, Manjari, in Pune district. Later in the evening, Wagh’s body was recovered from the jurisdiction of the Yavat police station, around 40 km from the kidnapping spot. (HT FILE)

“A day after Satish Wagh’s kidnapping and murder, we detained two suspects in this case, and after interrogation, we will share more details about this,” stated a senior police officer from the Pune city police.

Police sources also confirmed that the deceased Wagh had lent ₹35 lakh to a man in the last year. However, there were disagreements as the person did not return the money after Wagh asked for the same. Police said they are also trying to scrutinise all financial transactions of the Wagh which might help them to crack the case.

The kidnapping was reported on Monday at around 6.20 am near Hotel Blueberry, Phursungi Phata, Manjari, in Pune district. Later in the evening, Wagh’s body was recovered from the jurisdiction of the Yavat police station, around 40 km from the kidnapping spot.

According to the complaint filed by the son of the deceased, Omkar Wagh, 27, his father was out for a morning walk when four to five unidentified individuals allegedly forced him into an SUV and drove towards Solapur Road.

On Tuesday MLC Yogesh Tilekar visited the crime scene and he said, “We are confident that within a few hours, the police will investigate this case. Following the tragic incident, our family is in shock, and I wanted to clarify that the police are doing their work, and they are cooperating with us.”

The police said that Satish Wagh sustained stab wounds in his abdomen, likely inflicted by a sharp weapon. Police also recovered a wooden stick near his dead body and suspected that Wagh might have been beaten with the same wooden stick before his death.

His body was found dumped along the roadside of a forested area. Acting on a tip-off about a body lying in the area, the police rushed to the scene, conducted a panchnama, and initiated formalities. The authorities believe the suspects fled towards Solapur. Teams from Pune rural and Solapur rural police are coordinating efforts to track the assailants. A case was registered at Hadapsar police station under BNS sections 142, 140 (2), 140 (3), and 3 (5). After Satish Wagh was found murdered, the police confirmed that additional charges would be included in the FIR.