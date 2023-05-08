Police seize fake branded clothes worth 7 lakh

Pune: According to police, the complainant had received information about the sale of fake clothes from a shop in Phursungi. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Pune Crime Branch police seized counterfeit clothes worth ₹6.98 lakh, which were allegedly the first copies of the international clothing brand.

Cops booked the owner of the shop from Phursungi, which had a huge consignment of such garments.

A representative of a clothing company, Sachin Gosavi from Mumbai, had filed a complaint about breaching copyright at Loni Kalbhor police station.

According to police, the complainant had received information about the sale of fake clothes from a shop in Phursungi. Acting on this information, police officials from the local police station and crime branch officers raided the shop.

During the raid, 207 counterfeit trousers with said brand tags, 42 cotton trousers, 108 shirts, 82 T-shirts, and 11 trousers were discovered, all with a total value of ₹6.98 lakh.

As the company representatives work towards protecting its manufacturing copyrights in the locality, they are always on the lookout for places that sell duplicate clothing of the brand by copying its logo through screen printing.

An FIR has been registered under the Copyright Act, and the police have emphasised the importance of taking strict action against such counterfeit items to protect consumers and the reputation of the original brand.