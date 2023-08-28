News / Cities / Pune News / 10 people duped of 26 lakh in task fraud

10 people duped of 26 lakh in task fraud

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 28, 2023 12:26 AM IST

At least 10 people in Pune have reported being defrauded of ₹25.85 lakh by cybercriminals who posed as offering work-from-home jobs. The victims were told to generate likes for content on social media in exchange for money, but the fraudsters disappeared after receiving the victims' funds. Police have launched a cyber investigation into the case.

PUNE At least ten people have approached Chandannagar police stating that they were defrauded to the tune of 25.85 lakh by cybercriminals under the guise of task fraud.

They are told to generate likes for content on social media, including audio and video material and lured with good money in return. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
They are told to generate likes for content on social media, including audio and video material and lured with good money in return. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incidents took place between July 1 and August 25, said police.

Under task fraud, people are contacted on mobile numbers for work-from-home jobs. They are told to generate likes for content on social media, including audio and video material and lured with good money in return.

One of the complainants has been identified as Vaishali Vinod Gupta, a resident of Kharadi.

The accused through a job bait trapped Gupta with a prospective freelancing job in the form of working from home through online tasks. They told her that if she generated likes for their content on social media, including audio and video materials, she would be rewarded with handsome benefits provided her likes and reviews garnered favourable viewer engagement online.

The scamsters managed to siphon off an aggregate of 25.85 lakhs from the victims using online channels.

Initially, the fraudsters provided a small sum of money to lend credibility to their claims and later soon severed all contacts by blocking the victims’ mobile numbers.

The victims lodged complaints when they found that he had been robbed of huge funds.

Senior police inspector Rajendra Landge, said, “ The victims were duped online by scamsters based abroad who use online work-from-home jobs as bait to trap the victims. We have lodged a case and a cyber investigation is underway.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out