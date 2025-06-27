Pune doctors remove 18-kg ovarian tumour from 68-year-old woman

In a remarkable surgical achievement, doctors at Jehangir Hospital in Pune successfully removed an 18-kilogram ovarian tumour from a 68-year-old woman, giving her a new lease on life. The patient, a breast cancer survivor from Bihar, had been suffering from increasing abdominal discomfort and bloating, said the officials. The patient, a breast cancer survivor from Bihar, had been suffering from increasing abdominal discomfort and bloating, said the officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The operation was conducted in the last week of May and the hospital issued a statement on Wednesday.

The initial screening tests in her home state showed a large tumour in her ovary, following which she travelled to Pune for advanced treatment. At Jehangir Hospital, a team of experts led by senior gynaecologist Dr Nina Mansukhani and senior oncosurgeon Dr CB Koppiker took charge of her case.

“The case required thoughtful decision-making and meticulous surgical planning. We had to prepare for every eventuality, including the risk of malignancy,” said Dr Mansukhani.

During the procedures, the team found the tumour was huge—measuring 44 x 37 x 30 cm filled with around 16 litres of fluid and weighing approximately 18 kilograms. During the surgery, a special test called a frozen section biopsy was done on the spot, which revealed the tumour was a borderline mucinous cystadenoma—a rare ovarian tumour that is not fully cancerous but has the potential to become so.

Furthermore, to ensure complete treatment and avoid future risk, the doctors also performed a hysterectomy, which was already discussed and agreed upon with the patient before the surgery. The operation was successful, and the patient was discharged after ten days of recovery.

Her weight reduced from 116 kg to 96 kg, post-operation, said doctors.

“Given her age and cancer history, she underwent a major operation with excellent outcomes, thanks to diligent planning, coordinated care, and clinical vigilance,” said Dr Koppiker.