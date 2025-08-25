Search
Pune IT firm owner held for duping job aspirants

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 06:58 am IST

The accused has set up a company and by assuring high-salaried jobs, he charged ₹1-2 lakh from each candidate and gave them appointment letters, and later he duped them

Hinjewadi police arrested an IT firm owner for allegedly cheating job seekers with false promise of high-paying software jobs.

The accused has been identified as Upesh Ranjit Patil. He was arrested on Saturday, and the search for his female associate, who is a director in the company, is going on, said police.

The incident occurred from December 15, 2024, to date at Hinjewadi IT Park Phase 2.

According to officials, Patil lured young jobseekers with offers of lucrative IT positions and charged each of them between 1 lakh to 2 lakh as “placement fees.”

However, after taking the money, no jobs were provided, leaving several freshers cheated and financially strained.

Rushikesh Ghadage, police inspector (Crime) said, “The accused has set up a company and by assuring high-salaried jobs, he charged 1-2 lakh from each candidate and gave them appointment letters, and later he duped them.”

According to Ghadage, as of now a total of 11 victims have been approached by police, and the amount rose to 28 lakh.

Police suspect that he may have duped more than 100 job aspirants.

A case has been filed at Hinjewadi police station under sections of 316(2), 318(4), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

