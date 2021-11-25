Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune man duped of 4.19 lakh on false assurance of job in the UK
The man was made to pay money through various bank transactions for around five months starting February this year before he realised that he was being duped, police said on Thursday
Online fraudsters allegedly duped a city-based 46-year-old man to the tune of 4.19 lakh on false assurance of providing him with a job for a managerial position at a hotel in the United Kingdom. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 08:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Online fraudsters allegedly duped a city-based 46-year-old man to the tune of 4.19 lakh on false assurance of providing him with a job for a managerial position at a hotel in the United Kingdom.

The man was made to pay money through various bank transactions for around five months starting February this year before he realised that he was being duped, police said on Thursday.

A complaint has been lodged by the man who resides in Wanowrie.

According to the police, the man received a job prospect email in February. The complainant said the email was sent from crowneplazarecruitment@gmail.com. The sender of the email claimed to be an official working at Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts, Liverpool Airport, Speke Aerodrome, Speke Rd, Liverpool in the United Kingdom.

A case under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(d) and 66(c) of the Information Technology Act has been registered at Wanowrie police station.

Thursday, November 25, 2021
